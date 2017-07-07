How the All Blacks are struggling

Some sobering analysis from Rugby News in the UK

Hansen’s selection will no doubt come under scrutiny but it remains a formidable-looking side, with an unchanged pack led by Kieran Read. Read wins his 100th cap, becoming the seventh All Black to hit a century after Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock, Dan Carter, Ma’a Nonu and Mils Muliaina.

Savea’s brother, Ardie, makes the bench, meaning there will be two sets of brothers in the match-day squad. Malakai Fekitoa, who was called into the squad this week, has been named in the match-day 23 as midfield cover.

“This final match is going to be a cracker,” said Hansen. “It’s the series we expected it to be, as the Lions have quality players.

“It now comes down to this Saturday – the winner takes all – and that’ll create its own unique pressures and it’s going to be interesting to see how both sides cope with it.