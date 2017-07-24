The idiots in charge of National seem to be backing down on immigration changes

The voters are calling for changes in immigration, and the idiots running National want to roll back legislative changes in immigration:

The Government seems likely to back down on changes to immigration law due to come into effect next month.

The proposed changes to the skilled migrant visa would set a minimum median annual income of $48,859 for jobs that are currently considered “skilled” and make migrants leave for at least a year after three years of working.

Several regional employers and the Canterbury Mayoral Forum have pleaded with the government to reconsider the changes, and they seem to have made some ground.

Sources have told Stuff the Government are now actively considering not implementing the new rules after negative feedback from the regions.

Prime Minister Bill English didn’t rule out making changes to the proposed new rules when asked on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been consulting on some propositions we put out a few months ago and will be making final decisions about that before too long,” English said.

“The whole purpose here is to get the skills we need in a growing economy that’s creating 10,000 jobs a month. We need people to build the infrastructure, build the houses, to work in our growing export industries, and so our policy will make sure we will get the skills we need.

“We’re listening to what’s being said. We’re well aware of the strong demand for jobs, and we will take that into account when finalising the policy.”

The changes, announced in April by Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse, were sold as something of a crackdown.

Woodhouse said they were intended to help manage “the number and improving the quality of migrants coming to New Zealand”.

Public consultation on the changes ended in May but it appears lobbying has continued from business groups around the country.