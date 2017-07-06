Italy threatens to close ports and impound Rescue agencies’ ships

Italy is not the only country to take action to try to stop the migrant influx. Austria has sent 750 troops and four Pandur armoured personnel carriers to the Tyrol region. They are on standby ready to deploy to the Brenner Pass if the influx into Italy across the Mediterranean does not diminish. The “open borders” system that is the reason for all the migrant chaos is called the Schengen agreement.

The European Commission has announced an action plan to help Italy cope with the Central Mediterranean influx. It calls on Italy to establish a code of conduct for aid agencies’ rescue ships.

The plan calls on EU ministers to approve:

€46m (£40m; $52m) to help Libya beef up border controls and tackle the smuggling gangs

€35m more for Italy to step up processing of migrants and returns of failed asylum seekers

Step up work with African countries, including Mali and Niger, to stem the flow of migrants.

Amnesty International dismissed the plan. “Outsourcing more and more responsibility for search and rescue to the Libyan Coastguard is irresponsible and ineffective and has led to more deaths at sea,” it said.

“In allowing the Libyan coastguard to intercept boats and return them to Libya, the EU is showing blatant disregard for the lives of refugees and migrants.”

The EU’s Schengen system – free movement across most European borders – was overwhelmed by an influx of migrants and refugees in 2015.

…Since then, tighter border controls in the Balkans have reduced the numbers heading north from Greece.

Most of the influx to Austria was via Hungary.

-BBC