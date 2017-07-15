Jacinda shows her leadership potential as she teaches ACT a lesson

Jacinda created a rare press release to debate ACT’s stance on education. Here it is in full.

Friday, 14 July, 2017 – 15:57

“Labour’s Best Start policy is about making sure every Kiwi kid has access to the best possible start in life. It’s also about striving to make New Zealand the best place in the world to raise happy, healthy kids.

“OECD nations frequently use the kinds of tools we have to successfully support families.

“What we have done is essentially boosted Working for Families, but with a focus on the early years. If they have a problem with Best Start, they clearly have a problem with the entire Working for Families Tax Credit regime.

“Labour’s priorities are about those things that provide opportunity and security. The choice between Labour, National and National’s support parties at this election is clear.

Labour’s fresh approach to support those who need it most and to invest in the services that benefit all New Zealanders,” says Jacinda Ardern.