Did Labour get ripped off by their ad agency?

Yesterday I wrote about Labour outsourcing their advertising to Aussie crowd Moss Group.

NBR reported:

Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton says Moss Group had decided to expand into New Zealand and “we were very happy with their approach, which uses real empirical research on where we think voters are at compared with what we want to portray and our value and policies and a real no-nonsense approach to getting those messages across.”

‘Politics and voting are different from selling toothpaste. Consumers or voters have one dollar to spend on one day compared with a marketing campaign in a traditional sense where you start buying things over a period of time,’ he added.

Moss claims to have been pivotal in several Australian Labor campaigns including the 2017 West Australia election where Mark McGowan won for WA Labor. The agency, which specialises in political ads, completed the federal election campaign for Bill Shorten and the Federal Labor Party.

