How are Labour going in the provinces?
Not so well…
Ok, sure Mataura is in hard core National territory, at the last election Clutha-Southland delivered 5036 votes for Labour and 6675 votes for the Labour candidate.
To have no one turn up says a great deal about the state of the modern Labour party.
Dearie, give it up. Labour, this election, is literally the sound of one hand clapping.
-theensign.co.nz
