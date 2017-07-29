How are Labour going in the provinces?

Not so well…

Ok, sure Mataura is in hard core National territory, at the last election Clutha-Southland delivered 5036 votes for Labour and 6675 votes for the Labour candidate.

To have no one turn up says a great deal about the state of the modern Labour party.

Dearie, give it up. Labour, this election, is literally the sound of one hand clapping.

-theensign.co.nz