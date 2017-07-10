Labour and Greens appealing to missing millions by dredging up distant past

Labour and the Greens think that this story is the way of exciting the missing million…by dredging up the distant past.

The French secret service spy who infiltrated the Rainbow Warrior leading to its bombing needs to be held to account, politicians say.

Christine Cabon eluded police and escaped any charge for her role involved in the bombing that killed photographer and environmental activist Fernando Pereira 32 years ago.

Cabon infiltrated Greenpeace by pretending to be environmental activist Frederique Bonlieu.

Her mission was to find the Rainbow Warrior’s itinerary and to pave the way for other agents to sabotage it.

Cabon left for Israel before the attack, then fled to France just as police were about to arrest her – and disappeared from public view.

Only two agents, Alain Mafart and Dominique Prieur, stood trial for the attack. Despite receiving seven to 10 year prison sentences they served less than two years on Hao Atoll, a military base in French Polynesia.

Cabon was awarded France’s Legion d’honneur medal and served out her career in back-office roles. She retired eight years ago to the tiny village of Lasseubetat.

But Labour leader Andrew Little said it’s never too late for an apology.

He said if Cabon wasn’t capable of an apology, the New Zealand Government should seek action from the French Government.

“This far out it would be a mark of humanity and leadership if the French Government said what happened then was wrong,” Little said.

“Not only an apology to Fernando Pereira’s family but to Greenpeace and New Zealand as well.

“Cabon doesn’t feel capable of an apology maybe because she was under instructions of the French Government.

“But theres no such thing as too late to acknowledge wrong doing.”

Little said extraditing Cabon to New Zealand to face charges wouldn’t be useful as she had a small role in the attack.

But Greens co-leader Metiria Turei said Cabon needed to face charges.

“The NZ government need to seek strong form of action from the French government for her to face charges and for her to be held to account for her role,” Turei said.