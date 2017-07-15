Labour might as well promise blow jobs and foot massages

Labour policy announcements are now essentially pointless exercises as they are clearly not going to be part of a government. Here’s the latest give-away: more money for kids. Of course.

Chris Hipkins, the party’s early childhood spokesperson, said a Labour-led government would reinstate a subsidy rate for early childhood services where all teachers are qualified.

“We used to have that higher funding rate and the National government cut it when they came into office. We’re going to reinstate that and make sure that those services that are delivering the highest quality education are financially rewarded for doing that,” he said.

Currently, services are paid more if they have more qualified teachers, but the top rate stops at 80 percent.

Mr Hipkins said Labour would also raise the minimum level of qualified staff from 50 percent to 80 percent by the end of 2020.

“The sector itself is already very close to or around the 80 percent registered teacher mark now, but it’s very unevenly spread,” he said.

“You’ve got many services employing 100 percent qualified staff and really struggling to meet the financial commitment of that, but then you’ve got other services that are down around the 50 percent mark.”