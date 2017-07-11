Labour voters can’t budget, so Labour will just give them more money

Talking about election bribes, here’s a good one

People receiving superannuation or a main benefit will get up to an extra $140 a month on top of their payments during winter, under new Labour policy. The party says the “winter energy payment” will cost $374 million a year. The payment would be $450 a year for a single person on a main benefit or superannuation, and $700 a year for a couple or a person with dependent children, paid in monthly payments from May to September. The payment would not be limited to a specific type of expenditure – people would be able to spend it as they see fit. Labour says this could be on heating or investing in draught-stopping and insulation.

A shameless attempt to buy the senior citizen vote as well as support the dumb and downtrodden that didn’t put money aside for higher winter power bills during summer.

Labour said around one million New Zealanders would benefit from the winter payment. Labour’s finance spokesman Grant Robertson said there were many older Kiwis who simply did not heat their homes in winter because of a lack of money. “We are really concerned that we have to provide some extra support for that very basic need, and that also applies to people on low incomes who are really struggling to do that.” Labour has already announced policy to fund 600,000 grants of up to $2000 per dwelling towards the cost of upgrading insulation and heating, saying this would be funded by closing a $150m-a-year speculators’ tax loophole. Robertson said the new winter energy payment was treating a symptom, not a cause. But he expected it to remain in place for the foreseeable future. “Turning around the stock of housing in New Zealand is a long-term thing. Regardless of that, these are low-income, fixed-income people who particularly in winter face very high bills and we want to do something to help them.”

Of course, people who have a job and are living in a drafty, damp rentals can get stuffed. Only if you are on a benefit can you dip into this specific bribe.

The more amazing thing is that Labour are happy to assist retired people in freehold homes put more insulation in so their power bill can come down. But until then, they’ll also pay these baby boomers’ power bills as well.

This is naked election bribery at its best. Because it makes absolutely no sense from an ideological standpoint for Labour to be helping freehold baby boomer home owners with their insulation and power bills.

– NZ Herald