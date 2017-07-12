Labour’s incoherent homewrecker in Tukituki

Labour’s home wrecker in Tukituki, Anna “Marge” Lorck appears to have changed her views on the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme, or as it is actually known the Dodgy Socialist Dam.

Back in 2014 Marge was heavily involved in campaigning for the dam. This bemused the actual “Local MP” Craig Foss at the time, because Labour were against the Dam. Please excuse the pidgin English, but that is what the site has published.

The Hawkes Bay Today also reported her attendance (Google cached version):

Labour’s Tukituki electorate candidate Anna Lorck said that whether people were for or against the project, or felt they did not know enough, this was the kind of action needed to get their voices to the table.

“It must be driven by the grassroots,” she said.

Now Marge is saying that the Dam is not a goer.

Labour’s Anna Lorck commented: “Any attempt to keep dragging the dam project out further will incite even more division in our region and led to greater public backlash. It’s gone on long enough. The decision of New Zealand’s highest court must be respected. I think most people who were open to the dam, if it stack up economically and environmentally to the conditions set, will accept that this as the end to the project.”

Is Marge changing her story because she is no longer getting paid to support it?

Attn! ran a successful PR campaign to help OHL Hawkins win the tender to build one of New Zealand’s largest Dams. Stakeholder and community engagement was the focus of the campaign. Attn! had a powerful communications plan which got the community in behind OHL Hawkins. This included media strategy and media relations, video marketing, event management, creative design and web development.

Attn! is a PR firm owned and run by Anna Lorck and her husband Damon Harvey.

It always makes me wonder why people think they can get away with their very public statements which are there for all to find.

