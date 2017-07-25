Labour’s level educational playing field is great news for Charter schools

New Zealand Charter schools will be thrilled to learn that the Labour Party wants a level playing field in education. I doubt that they will mind the superficial change of being re classified as ” Special Character schools” if the payback is that the anomalies between State schools and Charter schools are ironed out.

[Charter schools] will definitely still exist under the next Labour Government. They just won’t exist as Charter schools and students and whanau will not notice any difference.

There is already provision in the Education Act for an alternative known as Special Character Schools. They’ll still teach what they currently teach and learn what they currently learn but their official status will change, the anomalies between state and charter schools around funding, staffing and school reviews will all be ironed out. All the education sector wants is a level playing field between all schools and Labour will create it. -Kelvin Davis FB

New Zealand Charter schools will have a few questions for Labour about the details no doubt and below are four of the questions that they will definitely be asking Labour’s Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins if Labour becomes the government. Will this level playing field mean that Labour will change the funding model so that the establishment funding is equal? Charter schools started on approximately 5% of the funding for State schools so equality will mean up to $20 million extra for some of the Charter schools. Will this level playing field mean that they will make sure that the Charter Schools can be a part of Communities of Learning and the Teacher Lead Innovation fund? Will this level playing field mean that Labour will make the Charter Schools eligible for expansion funding at the State equivalent of $750,000 per classroom? Will this level playing field mean that Charter Schools are eligible for the new IT funding? The Labour Party should be careful what they wish for. Charter schools achieve a lot with a little. A level playing field will make Charter schools cost more not less but then Labour has always been a party keen to spend other peoples money.