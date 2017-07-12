Labour’s Tax Package Funeral

Yikes. Who died?

Grey Power president Tom O’Connor said the Families Package was well overdue and a sign the Labour party was heading back to it’s roots of looking after the country’s most vulnerable.

O’Connor supported the Winter Energy Payment of $700 for couples and parents with children at home and $450 for single people. But he wanted it to be implemented as a credit so desperate families wouldn’t use it for groceries which left them without money for heating.

“Particularly in the South Island we have some very vulnerable people who really do struggle in the winter. It’s really really tough.

“What they are talking about is a hell of a lot better than what we’ve got.”

Elderly who had ended up living alone on a single super with no savings needed additional help, O’Connor said.

“These people end of life should not rely on charity and food parcel. these people built the country

“It’s enough for that to be a national disgrace.”

Auckland Action Against Poverty co-ordinator Vanessa Cole said the policies were a step in the right direction but did not go far enough. She criticised the party for maintaining their fiscal responsibility policy which was focused on reducing public spending.

“We need a liveable income for unemployed workers so people can live and not just survive.

“Paying for heating is all good but some families don’t even have a home to heat.”

Cole said the Best Start policy only catered to small children and a more universal policy would help alleviate child poverty.