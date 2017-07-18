Only a leftist womble professor who can’t say my name would say a referendum was dangerous idea, but that’s what he said:

Otago University Law professor and political commentator Andrew Geddis says Mr Peters’ calls for a referendum are “misplaced and dangerous.”

He says there is already a way in which Maori voters can decide on whether they want to keep the seats, which comes in the form of the Maori electoral option every five years.

If enough voters with Maori descent choose not to be on the Maori electoral roll, the Maori seats will cease to exist, he says.

Last time this option was conducted, 55% of all Maori voters elected to stay on the Maori roll.

He says a referendum would be dangerous because it would involve non-Maori dictating to Maori voters what is best for them.

“I see that as having the potential to create a great deal of social division and controversy towards [no] great end.”

But both Prof Geddis and Dr Brash agree National are far more likely to agree to the referendum than the Labour/Greens bloc.

“Whether [National] would be prepared to resurrect that policy as the price for a coalition with Winston Peters, we’ll just have to see,” Prof Geddis says.