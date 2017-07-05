Let them drink tea!

Brands of black tea popular among Kiwis contain three times more fluoride than fluoridated tap water – but an expert says tea drinkers have nothing to be concerned about. A study published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health found Bell Kenya Gold tea had the highest amount of fluoride with 3.2mg/L when made with non-fluoridated water, followed closely by Bell Original tea which had 2.7mg/L. The Drinking-Water Standards for NZ (2008) set out a maximum acceptable fluoride value of 1.5 mg/L and recommended a target range of 0.7 to 1.0 mg/L.

So tea contains more than the maximum recommended level for drinking water.



It was well known there was fluoride in tea and it was, in fact, one of the most important sources of the element, he said. “Just like anything, you can have too much of it. If you were drinking 2L of tea per day, every day, as an ongoing thing you could well be reaching that upper limit but you’d be reaching your upper limit of other things as well,” Broadbent said. “You’re not going to experience acute harm or anything like that. It’s more a concern if you are doing that day after day on a very long-term basis. Certainly there are cases of people who have poisoned themselves in terms of fluoride or caffeine or whatever, from drinking too much tea. “Fluoride in tea is not a concern for people who drink tea at normal levels.”

You have to laugh when people keep going off their rocker over fluoride when they’ve been having “unhealthy” levels in their tea all this time.

More importantly – don’t fluoridate the water supply. Drink tea.

– NZ Herald