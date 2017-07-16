Let them eat cake!

A little bit of snow and the country falls apart.
Some supermarkets are still waiting for bread deliveries to fill shelves in Wellington and the South Island that were left empty on Friday night.
Bad weather closed major roads in the mid-North Island on Friday, stalling trucks transporting bread from Auckland bakery factories.
According to the NZ Transport Agency, Desert Road remains closed on Saturday due to snow, forcing cars to drive around Tongariro National Park.
Flooding and slips have closed three other roads in the North Island. Two roads in the South Island are closed, including the Luggate Bridge near Wanaka that is only open to drivers once every hour.
A Countdown spokeswoman said its stores in the South Island were experiencing some delays in bread deliveries on Saturday but most of its North Island stores had recovered stock since Friday night.
“We are working with suppliers to ensure any delays and shortages are kept to a minimum but like everyone, we are at the mercy of the weather and road closures.”
She did not say which bread brands had not arrived.
Dust off the bread maker, or do it by hand, or… go without bread for a bit.
There is of course another solution:
Countdown’s spokeswoman urged customers to buy fresh bread from its in store bakers who had been “baking away” since its bakery shelves were left bare on Friday evening.
A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said its New World and Pak ‘n Save supermarket chains in the lower North Island had a “little less bread than usual” on Friday due to the weather delaying deliveries.
She said deliveries were expected to return to normal on Saturday, and the supermarkets that were short on bread would receive extra stock.
The real problem is that bread is a loss leader for supermarkets. No bread means fewer people coming through altogether.
– Stuff
