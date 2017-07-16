Let’s talk about Muslim Privilege

According to Progressives, white skinned races have White privilege so it is impossible for them to be viewed as victims of discrimination or racism. The argument that they make is that if you come from a powerful majority rather than a powerless minority you can never truly be a victim and it is morally and ethically unacceptable for you to claim any kind of victimhood.

If we apply this Progressive argument to Muslims it very soon becomes clear that they enjoy Muslim Privilege.

People who follow the ideology of Islam are in their Billions and even when they live outside of Islamic countries the amount of power and control they have is hugely disproportionate to their numbers. Progressives falsely label Muslims as a minority group and afford them victimhood status when in fact they enjoy Muslim privilege all over the world and they oppress minorities consistently inside their own countries.

If Muslims were truly a powerless minority people would not be afraid to upset them. People all over the world fear Muslim power and influence and rightly so. In the West, Muslims use groups like CAIR who are funded by Saudi Arabia to wage legal Jihad on individuals and businesses. While the average person may not fear a terror attack many fear a legal attack from a well funded and powerful entity like CAIR.

FIANZ in New Zealand benefits from lucrative Halal certification money. They are a wealthy and powerful Muslim group. The more money they get the more power and influence they will have in New Zealand. It won’t be long before they use that power and influence the same way that CAIR in America uses theirs, to silence and intimidate people who criticise Islam or who oppose the introduction of Sharia law.

On top of legal Jihad Muslims are given even more power by left-wingers and liberals who promote their interests at the same time as attacking and dismissing anything to do with Christianity. Even our Race Relations commissioner promotes Muslims’ victimhood status despite them not even being a racial group.

Our Feminists even promote Islam despite it being the least feminist ideology on the planet.

Artists are not afraid to mock Christianity in their work but in America, they were literally putting their lives on the line when they entered the Draw Muhammad competition.

A powerless minority group cannot strike fear into people’s hearts. A powerless minority group cannot cost people their jobs or businesses for refusing to hire someone who wants to stop to pray 5 times a day and who expects to be able to not eat or drink all day on the job for a month because of their religious calendar.

It is well past time Progressives recognised that Muslim privilege is real and that Muslims have never (according to their logic) deserved victimhood status.