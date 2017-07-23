Lisa Owen v Jacinda Ardern

Lisa Owen interviewed Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern. I’ve put this one up for you to compare the two.

L: You’ve made it clear that you’re not keen to be Prime Minister; it’s not on your radar. How likely do you think it is that you’re going to be deputy prime minister?

J: Do you know, for me, if we’re in the position where we’re negotiating those positions, then that’s where I want us to be.

Come on, how likely? How likely is it?

My relative position actually doesn’t matter to me. If we’re in government, that matters to me.

Is the reason-?

So if I’m not deputy prime minister, but I’m a minister, that is fantastic. That means that we’ve won, and we’ve got a progressive government.

So you’re prepared to give up the opportunity of that role if one of the people you’re in coalition with-?

Yeah, because, as I’ve said, it’s never been about me. If we are in a position to be in government, that’s what I want. I don’t care about my relative status in that government.

Okay, so would you rather it be a Green or Winston Peters who held that position?

I’m loving this negotiation that we’re conducting here, Lisa.

Yeah, well, voters want to know what they’re getting. All right, let’s be fair, they want to know what they’re getting. So I’m asking you what your thoughts are.

And I agree with you. Voters deserve, in an MMP environment, to know, which is why we have the MOU. We’ve indicated that we’re going to work with the Greens. New Zealand First is a wildcard for voters. They could go with either Labour or National. If people want to change the government, the clearest way to do that is with Labour. Beyond that-

So, Greens is your preference, then?

Yes. We’ve got an MOU with the Greens.

And Greens is your preference for deputy prime minister as well?

I’m not saying that. That’s words in my mouth. What I’m saying is that, ultimately, there’s a range of things that will be on the table, but for me, it doesn’t matter to me.

You’ve mentioned a ministerial portfolio. So, social development – is that one that you’d like?

Children. I’m happy to say that I would very much like to be the minister for children. I’m very happy to say that.

Just before we go, if something should happen, as Winston Peters suggests, and your polling goes down and your leader is out, if it is a decision between stepping up for your party or not, will you do that?

Andrew Little is taking us to the election.

What about after the election?

Andrew Little is taking us to the election for victory. There’s no Plan B.

All right. Thanks for joining us this morning. Nice to talk to you.