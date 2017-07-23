Lisa Owen v Judith Collins

Judith Collins went on The Nation with Lisa Owens where she was badgered from start to finish. But the end of the interview was just absurd.

L: So let’s imagine for a minute that National gets a fourth term.

J: That would be great.

What’s your dream portfolio?

Whatever I’m given, actually.

Oh, come on. You’re more ambitious than that, aren’t you, Mrs Collins?

I’ve actually always been very happy to be a minister in a National-led government. And every portfolio I’ve had, I’ve loved every one of them. And, you know, tax is something I just love, the Revenue area, I love the energy and resources, the ethnic communities – these are all really important. And as a former tax lawyer, I’m happy as anything in there.

So you don’t think you’ve got more to offer? There’s not more ambition? You’re number 15 in…

I’ll tell you what, number 15 in government is a lot better than number 3 or 4 in opposition. I can tell you that, Lisa.

But is number 6, 7 and 8 in government better than number 15?

Oh, look, you just do the role.

Are you more ambitious than that, minister? I mean, you were tagged as a future prime minister.

By others. But my view is this – that just being in government and being able to actually do the best we can for New Zealanders is much better than saying where you’re ranked or whatever. I know some people get very excited about that. I’m not excited about that. I don’t get excited about that…

OK, so happy to stay where you are.

…because it doesn’t make any difference in terms of your ability to actually do what you have to do.

You heard it here – Judith Collins happy to stay where she is.

I’m always a happy person.

