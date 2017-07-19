Listen up oldies, the battle for your vote is ON

A Labour Government will secure the future for New Zealand Superannuation so we can continue to provide superannuation to those retiring at age 65, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little. “One of the first things a Labour-led Government will do is resume payments to the NZ Superannuation Fund, so we can secure its future. National’s failure to invest in the Fund puts the retirement plans of New Zealanders at risk. “Despite finally running surpluses after years of trying, the Government says it won’t resume Super contributions until 2021/22 financial year, while promising tax cuts that will hand $400 million to the top 10 per cent of income earners. “The value of the contributions not made by National during its period in office is nearly $14 billion. Currently the Fund is worth $33 billion. The NZ Super Fund estimates that, had contributions continued to be made, it would now be worth $52.6 billion. “National has sold the future of New Zealand short by billions and billions. By the time National plans to finally resume contributions, a Labour Government will have doubled the size of the current fund to $63 billion.

Sounds nasty. Of course we will just forget the Christchurch rebuild, the Kaikoura rebuild and the fact that every Labour voter still wanted their Working for Families, dole, housing assistance and any other welfare payment.

Personally, I would have loved National to keep funding the NZ Super Fund and then tell the beneficiaries there’s no money for them.

Winston on the other hand doesn’t think you can trust Andrew.

Labour’s promise of restoring contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund should be taken with a grain of salt. “Labour, like National, has a record of flip flopping on NZ Super,” says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters. “Both have changed their minds over the age for NZ Super, National now pushing it to 67 after saying they wouldn’t touch it. “Remember, National and Labour sold New Zealand’s savings when they flogged off our state assets, like forestry, power companies, banking, steel, insurance. “That’s a reason there’s a desperate need to have the superannuation savings nest egg – Treasury said in 2009 it was so important it was worth borrowing to maintain contributions. “It is a standout performer at a world level – only a fool, and a belligerent government like National would have ever voted against it in the first place, then stopped contributions and started taxing it. “It could have been $50 billion now, instead of $33 billion. “The fund’s last rate of return was a praiseworthy 18 per cent. “No party can be trusted on NZ Super, except NZ Super’s long standing friend – New Zealand First.

Can you trust Winston?