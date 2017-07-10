Looks like the ‘fresh approach’ is slagging off Winston…who they need to govern

As we wrote earlier it looks like the ‘fresh approach’ of Labour is to let their coalition buddies the Greens slag off their other necessary coalition partner NZ First.

That leaves Andrew Little as piggy in the middle:

Labour leader Andrew Little is at risk of getting stuck in the middle of ructions between his potential coalition partners after NZ First leader Winston Peters fired a warning about “consequences” at Green Party’s co-leader Metiria Turei for calling him racist. Turei said Peters had a “very racist approach to immigration” and in her speech at the Green Party campaign launch yesterday launched into his “divisive” approach, saying a future Government which had only NZ First as a support partner would be “disastrous”. Peters quickly fired back, saying it was the Greens who had separatist policies when it came to Maori and ownership of water. “My warning to the Greens is don’t call New Zealand First racist – an allegation that is spurious – and think there won’t be consequences.” Peters did not respond to a request for comment on what he meant by “consequences” but he and the Green Party have a fractious history.

I’d say that the Greens just spiked any chance of any rapprochement with Winston Peters. He will be obstinate now in his opposition to any Green MP ever holding so much as the chair of the social committee at parliament. Their chances of forming a government just evaporated.

Little isn’t worried apparently, showing just how politically stupid he is.

Little said it did not worry him and he did not want to get drawn into it. However, he seemed to send a hint of his own to the Green Party to dial back the criticism on immigration. “It is important that on the issue of immigration, as a country we need to be able to debate it as an issue without getting into allegations of racism and without assuming party’s positions are racist positions. If we are going to assert racism, then that has to be explained.” Asked if he believed Peters was racist on immigration, Little said he could not recall what Peters had said. However, he said Labour recognised immigration had increased rapidly and put pressure on transport and public services and had to be better managed.

And the fat little frog has doubled down on her insults.

Despite Peters’ reaction, Turei was sticking to her guns a few hours later. “I’m telling it like it is.” She said Peters’ attacks on immigrants and blaming immigrants for infrastructure problems was wrong. “And his attacks on the Muslim community have been outrageous and wrong.” “I’m just saying pretty up front I don’t like it, I think it’s racist.”

Stupid bint. Islam isn’t a race. Winston Peters is spot on on immigration and this election it is going to get traction. Carping and whining and being an apologist for a religion steeped in violence and hate will get the Greens nowhere. You can be rest assured that there would be no such thing as a co-leader like her under Sharia law.

-NZ Herald