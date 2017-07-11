Loser Little slips further in latest poll, still in fourth place

Mr English has also taken a hit, down three points to 26 per cent. Ms Ardern remained steady at six per cent.

It’s the lowest result for a leader of the opposition since 2009.

Mr Little’s popularity fell by three points to five per cent while Mr Peters jumped four points to 11 per cent.

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says Andrew Little is still struggling to make his mark two-and-a-half years after becoming leader, and now time is running out.

The real leader of the opposition is now more than twice as popular as Andrew Little.

Andrew Little’s mandate as leader of the opposition as well as LAbour’s leader is tenuous at best.

Labour can now roll him, but my sources in caucus tell me that it is highly unlikely as they’d prefer to see him take a massive hit to ensure he gets rinsed in teh challenge immediately after the election.