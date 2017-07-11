Loser Little slips further in latest poll, still in fourth place

God only knows how Andrew Little thinks he can lead a new government when he rates only fourth in the latest Colmar Brunton poll:
Labour leader Andrew Little has dropped to fourth in the preferred leader rankings in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, the lowest result for an opposition leader for eight years.
Since the last poll in late May, Mr Little has dropped to fourth behind Bill English, Winston Peters and deputy Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.
Mr Little’s popularity fell by three points to five per cent while Mr Peters jumped four points to 11 per cent.
It’s the lowest result for a leader of the opposition since 2009.
Mr English has also taken a hit, down three points to 26 per cent. Ms Ardern remained steady at six per cent.
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says Andrew Little is still struggling to make his mark two-and-a-half years after becoming leader, and now time is running out.
The real leader of the opposition is now more than twice as popular as Andrew Little.
Andrew Little’s mandate as leader of the opposition as well as LAbour’s leader is tenuous at best.
Labour can now roll him, but my sources in caucus tell me that it is highly unlikely as they’d prefer to see him take a massive hit to ensure he gets rinsed in teh challenge immediately after the election.
-1News
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.