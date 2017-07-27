They love diversity but not diversity of opinion.

A new Pew Research poll has found that conservatives are more tolerant than liberals. Many liberals are apologists for Islam so clearly, they have no problem with intolerant values and laws. Liberals like to think that they are more tolerant than conservatives but their side of the political divide is the one most likely to boycott businesses, call for people to lose their jobs and to attempt to shut down other people’s free speech. Sadly the poll reveals that the more educated a Liberal is the more intolerant they become.

The poll also found that liberal intolerance actually increases with more education.

…Nearly half (47%) of liberal Democrats say a friend’s support for Donald Trump would put a “strain” on their relationship, the poll found, while just 13% of of Republicans and Republican leaners say a friend’s support for Hillary Clinton would do the same.

“There is a 17-percentage-point gap between the share of Democrats with a college degree or more education (44%) and the share with no more than a high school education (27%) saying a friend voting for Trump would put a strain on the friendship,” according to Pew.

A previous Pew study also found that more Clinton supporters (47%) had zero Trump-supporting friends, while fewer (31%) Trump supporters had zero Clinton supporting friends, suggesting that conservatives are more open to socializing with people who hold different beliefs.

…the results once again decimate the popular myth, desperately upheld by the left, that liberals are tolerant of people different from themselves.

In reality, leftist love for diversity evaporates when it comes to diversity of opinion.

Gay magazine Out recently encouraged its readers to “drop” gay conservative friends in an article entitled What To Do When Your Friend’s a Gay Republican.

“I explain why it’s not just OK to dump Trump supporter friends, it’s imperative to do so,” tweeted writer Michael Musto.

Before the election, Time Magazine’s Jill Filipovic also urged readers to end relationships with Trump supporters, writing, “Dating a Trump supporter this election season? There has never been a better reason to return yourself to single status.”

Other studies have also slayed another sacred cow of the left – namely that liberals are generous towards those less fortunate than themselves.

“Less well-off families from red states donate a relatively higher – and growing – proportion of their money to charity” than liberals..

Both studies illustrate that despite their relentless virtue signalling about how humanitarian and tolerant they are, when it comes down to it, leftists are miserly, petty, bigoted and small-minded.

–infowars