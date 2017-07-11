Best of all, unlike typical, know it all Government bureaucrats who always think that they know best he is consulting with the doctors and nurses in order to build a hospital that suits their needs. What a wonderful man and what an amazing legacy to leave behind.

Millionaire property developer Mark Dunajtschik is not only gifting fifty million dollars to build the Children’s Hospital in Wellington he is ensuring that he gets maximum bang for his buck. He knows that Governments are not as efficient as private enterprise so he is building the hospital himself.

This is why I believe that Capitalism is always a superior system to Socialism. Hundreds of thousands of socialists could demand that a new hospital be built but a single Capitalist who cares can make it actually happen.

Question: How many philanthropic Capitalists does it take to build a children’s hospital?

Wellington is to get new $50 million children’s hospital paid for by millionaire property developer Mark Dunajtschik.

The philanthropist will pay for, build and gift the hospital to Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB), which will name it after him.

“I want to build the hospital, not just write out the cheque,” he said.

Almost 30 years old, the current children’s hospital has been deemed not fit for purpose.

…”Most benefactors write out a cheque, but in this case, that wouldn’t get nearly as much done for the money. I can use my skill as a builder and developer to get the maximum value out of the $50m I’m donating for our children.”

His philosophy was that people blessed with a sound mind and body can look after themselves, but those born with or suffering illness and disability needed support.

…Prime Minister Bill English said the donation was quite unexpected and extremely generous.

“This is someone with a big heart, helping people who can not help themselves. He has supported causes for decades now without any recognition. We are grateful for his generosity.”

This was the first time, he knew of, that anyone had donated an entire hospital.

The current hospital was the first of it’s kind in New Zealand, and each year more than 30,000 children passed through its doors, including the 4000 or so babies born there annually.

The DHB said it was cramped with inadequate clinical areas, no dedicated areas for family and had insufficient isolation facilities.

Existing child hospital and outpatient services – currently housed separately – will be merged in the new hospital, which will maintain current staffing levels.

“This amazingly generous offer will have such a big impact on the children we look after, their families and our staff,” CCDHB chair Andrew Blair said.

The new children’s hospital will be located on the northern end of the hospital campus, in front of the Riddiford building and will have a link bridge connecting it to the existing hospital.

Dunajtschik said it would take about 18 months to build after resource consent had been granted and he expected that would be within six months.

Doctors and nurses are actively involved in designing the new hospital.

Chief medical officer John Tait said a building dictated how care could be delivered.

“We also get the chance to design our future child health services. This is a fantastic opportunity for Wellington and the region and we are incredibly grateful.”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said Dunajtschik deserved the highest praise.

“Mark is giving back to the Wellington community that he and his business has been a part of for many years. This is a truly generous contribution and will be an enduring legacy.”

– Stuff