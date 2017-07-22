Matthew Hooton on John Key’s legacy

In his weekly NBR column Matthew Hooton comments on John Key’s legacy:

Seldom does a politician come along who can connect with the public so well as the previous prime minister, or one who has as good an understanding of the global economy and New Zealand’s place in it.

Had he chosen to, Mr Key could have used his position not to “spend political capital” as demanded by some of his right-wing critics but to transform the political narrative toward, say, Mr English’s social-investment model or perhaps the Singaporean economic system he claimed to be interested in as leader of the opposition.

But, in the end, Mr Key just couldn’t be bothered. Instead he wasted his eight years as prime minister on a personal project of self-aggrandisement that has ceded all ideological territory to the left. It means Mr English and Mr Joyce will almost certainly respond to Labour’s latest spending promises with new claims on the taxpayers’ wallet of their own – and they will probably be making the right political judgment in doing so.

The one hope to avoid an entirely braindead campaign is that while Mr Key turned out to be as shallow as an empty birdbath, Mr English is clearly capable of considerable ideological depth. Maybe he will return from his holiday, observe the chaos amongst his opponents and decide he can risk spending some of the next two months communicating a basic ideological framework to guide New Zealand over the next three years.