Media happy to add Streisand effect to complained-about advert (so Whaleoil will too)

An advert where two men discuss one’s wife’s breasts has been found offensive by the Advertising Standards Authority, but is back on air following an internal investigation. In an ad for Wills Contracting, which was played on digital platforms and ThreeNow, which is owned by Mediaworks, two men discuss the breasts of one of their wives. Mediaworks did not create the ad, which was supplied to them by Wills Contracting. In the ad, the men discuss how she would need to use lifting services offered by Wills Contracting in order to give her breasts a lift. The wife overhears, and responds by hitting her husband around the head with his hat. Complainants said the ad was blatantly sexist, creepy and obscene.

In other words, the ad worked just fine.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) Complaints Board was unanimous in its view that the advertisement had not been prepared with a due sense of social responsibility and said it had met the threshold to offend against generally prevailing community standards. A majority of the board also said the ad was likely to cause widespread offence over its use of stereotypes and portrayal of women. The complaints were upheld, and Mediaworks suspended the use of the ad while they investigated and sent the video to the Commercial Approvals Bureau, who gave the ad a “G” rating, meaning it was suitable for a general audience. The company responded to the ASA, saying the ad campaign had therefore been reactivated, but Wills Contracting had been advised of the complaint.

I bet you nobody complained about the wife’s simulated aggravated assault on her husband. What message does that send? We can’t talk about women’s chests but it’s OK to hit your husband when you don’t like what he says?

Trust me, I don’t think it is assault, but if we’re going to nit pick about talking about breasts, then we must even the score and see what she did to him through an equally narrow lens.

Men are simply expected to be able to take care of themselves. Especially in situations where they are being physically assaulted by a woman. But to say something about a woman that’s off-colour? That needs a panel at the Advertising Standards Association to have a meeting about it.

I really don’t like the world our bureaucrats are creating for our “safety”. Bunch of sanctimonious pricks deliver a judgement like that and most if not all them go home and watch Game of Thrones or have a good tug behind the computer with the door closed.

Hypocrites.

– NZ Herald