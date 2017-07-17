Metiria Turei admits defrauding the taxpayer but won’t quit politics

Politicians have quit politics for lesser crimes than what Metiria Turei has confessed to yet she has no intention of stepping down. I cannot help but wonder why she would admit to fraud at this stage in her life. One possible conclusion is that she is playing the game of politics. When the opposition discovers something damaging about you the best possible strategy is to quickly admit to it publicly before they can accuse you of it in parliament or leak it to the media. Getting ahead of a scandal can lessen its power to damage you and can take the wind out of the opposition’s sails.

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei’s grinning confession that she defrauded the New Zealand taxpayer while studying to be a lawyer means she must immediately quit politics…But she won’t…She should also pay back every cent she obtained by lying, plus penalties…But she won’t…And if possible she should be prosecuted…But she won’t be…Because this is just one big hoot for the former Simpson Grierson corporate lawyer and ex-Legalise Marijuana and McGillicuddy Serious party member…Turei cheated the system knowing it was wrong but did it because she could…For voters who expect MPs to be people of integrity and honesty Turei is a disgrace…Her cheesy “confession” now has all the hallmarks of someone trying to do damage control before being exposed in the media… -Jock Anderson FB

Green Party Metiria Turei concedes she could still be charged with fraud after she admitted lying to authorities to keep her benefit. In her biggest speech of the year, Turei made the extraordinary confession while announcing her party’s plans to dramatically reform New Zealand’s welfare system. Speaking at the Green Party AGM in Auckland, she said that as a solo mother on a benefit she did not tell Work and Income NZ that she had extra flatmates who were paying rent. At a press conference afterwards, Turei said she could still face consequences for her illegal behaviour 24 years ago. “It is possible that WINZ could do an investigation into my case and I could be charged. “I personally feel I have a responsibility to tell it how it is, because other people don’t have the privileged position that I do.” Asked whether beneficiaries in a similar position should lie to authorities, she neither encouraged nor dissuaded them, saying that it was up to them.

That is a very unethical stance to take. As a politician who supposedly wants to be in government, she is showing that she has no problem with people defrauding the government and by extension the taxpayers.

An audience of around 250 people at the AGM were silent as she revealed her story, but nodded along and made encouraging noises, one member saying “ka pai Metiria”. She admitted that her admission could hurt her or the party, but said she wanted the Greens to be “defined by our truths”, not by lies. -nzherald