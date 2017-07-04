Mike Hosking on bus lanes

I’m with Mike Hosking on this.

Auckland Transport and Auckland Council are rigging the roads to force people into smelly, useless public transport.

Here’s the numbers:

Car – 53%

Passengers in car – 26%

Walk – 17%

Cycle – 1%

Motorcycle – 1%

Public transport – 3%

No one wants to take public transport, yet everyone, apparently, thinks it is a good idea.

I know how they actually think…Public transport is for OTHER people to use.

As for the millions being spent on road maggots for special lanes. That needs to stop. Just 1% of commuters use cycling for their household travel There is a disproportionate amount being spent on ludicrous cycleways that are actually holding up the people who actually pay for the roads.

We don’t want stinking public transport, we want roads. In any case, buses use roads, so fix the roads don’t constrain them.

-NewstalkZB, Ministry of Transport