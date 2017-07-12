Moderation wars

Whaleoil’s moderation rules are fairly long and detailed and not everyone is happy with them. However none of our rules include the demand that you not express a particular point of view, we simply expect you to express it politely.

Whaleoil will never delete comments from people who disagree based on their view of the facts of a given situation. However, many such comments also stray into attacking the blog staff, other commenters or other people at the same time. When such comments are removed, commenters perceive this as being censored for their views, and not for their behaviour. Whaleoil encourages everyone to try out commenting with opposing views without, at the same time, attacking or undermining people or the blog staff, and be pleasantly surprised that their comments will remain published. -Whaleoil

The Daily Blog has introduced some new moderation rules to curb certain types of language and funnily enough, they blame the need for the new rules on New Zealand First supporters.

It appears that they are not as concerned with how people say things ( ie foul language, rudeness) as they are concerned with people having the wrong opinions about certain issues.

Notice to all Posters EDITORS NOTE: – By the way, here’s a list of shit that will get your comment dumped. Sexist language, homophobic language, racist language, anti-muslim hate, transphobic language, Chemtrails, 9/11 truthers, climate deniers, anti-fluoride fanatics, anti-vaxxer lunatics and ANYONE that links to fucking infowar …While The Daily Blog welcomes viewpoints from a wide variety of sources, we have noticed lately an increasing amount of bad behaviour from some participants posting intemperate comments on this Forum. A number of them appear to be NZ First supporters.

This paragraph is in direct conflict with the one above where certain viewpoints are clearly stated as being unacceptable.

Please take note that our patience is being sorely tested by some of the ad hominem attacks we have been seeing… To remind participants, TDB reserves the right to decline publication of submissions that are: defamatory

break Court suppression-orders

of a prurient nature

irrelevant/off-topic

repetitive

flooding (multiple submissions)

spamming

offensive/trolling

hateful/ad hominem

If certain individuals persist with their behaviour which has crossed into trolling territory, then their posting privileges will be rescinded permanently. Passion for your beliefs is fine.

As long as you don’t have the wrong opinions about transgender issues, Islam, Chemtrails, race relations, homosexuality, 9/11, Climate change, fluoride, vaccinations and links to new media sites that they disapprove of.

Intemperate ad hominem comments are not. The Daily Blog is not a free-for-all and we insist on a standard of good behaviour… -TDB

If the Daily Blog want to run an efficient and well-moderated blog they could use the same automated system we use to pick up suspect words that automatically prevent the comment from being published until a moderator has viewed it. All they need to do is create a list of suspect words and their problems will all be solved.

To help them out I have started the list for them:

Islam, Sharia law, London Mayor, Stoning, child brides, acid attacks, FGM, Fluoride, vaccinations, climate change, 9/11, Info wars, Cameron Slater, Whaleoil, Israel, Chemtrails, separatism, racist laws, Maori, hijab, Koran, Burka, Iran, hanging homosexuals, apostasy, Islamic terrorism,Winston Peters, immigration, refugees…