“Mohammed’s Koran” is a must read book

An alternative title that Tommy Robinson could have considered for this book would be “Islam for Dummies: The Koran explained.” One of the common ways apologists for Islam try to shut down critics of Islam is by accusing them of ignorance. Become an expert on the Koran quickly and easily by buying and reading this book. Next time someone quotes a peaceful verse from the Koran to be prepared with facts and an understanding of what the doctrine of abrogation means.

Why is it that almost all the terrorism in the West is coming from the small minority of the population who are Muslims? Why are they doing this if, as politicians and clergy keep assuring us, Islam is a religion of peace? We are sure these questions are being asked in most homes. Your questions are answered in this book.

The truth is that Islam is a religion of war, and the educated elite in the West have had proof of this for over 150 years. But since 9/11 they have been actively deceiving the rest of the population – because the elite dare not tackle the problem. Our journalists have totally failed in their function to challenge and correct the lies of politicians. So, the problem with Islam in the West has grown worse every year since the early 1990s. There is no sign that anything will be done to stop this until ordinary people take it upon themselves to understand Islam and expose the lies which paralyse the Westʼs discussions of Islam. This book provides you with a revolutionary way to understand Islam: you can understand the Koran within minutes instead of months. You will have concrete evidence that any part of the Koran which appears peaceful has been cancelled by a later command to be violent. You will see Islamʼs hatred and contempt for non-Muslims laid bare. When teachers indoctrinate your children or force them to attend a mosque, use our book to shame these educators for their part in the deception. After reading this book you will understand the threat facing your childrenʼs future and you will have the knowledge to make politicians find some backbone. All over the world, history has shown that Islam offers two options: submit or die. -Amazon

As much as I would love to believe that Islam is a peaceful religion and political ideology I know far too much about it to be able to successfully put my head in the sand. There are peaceful Muslims without a doubt but they are peaceful because they choose to ignore what Islamic texts instruct them to do. The prophet Muhammad was a violent and brutal warlord who stole, killed, tortured, raped and took slaves. I despair when Muslims and Muslim apologists look me in the eye and say that he is the perfect man when they have read the Koran and know exactly what he did.