Monty Python were mocking SJW’s before they were even invented

Back when Monty Python was making fun of the increase in medical intervention in the birth process they also inadvertently foreshadowed the current obsession with gender roles.

“A boy or a girl?” “Ah, I think it’s a little early to start imposing roles on it, don’t you think? -Monty Python The Meaning of Life

My adult children and I love Monty Python but they would be boycotted and banned if they did the same kind of thing these days and would be accused of racism, sexism, Islamophobia and bigotry.

This sketch makes fun of a man who wants to become a woman and to be called Loretta. The group of activists support Stan’s right to have babies even though he hasn’t got a womb because they say it is symbolic of their struggle against oppression. The sketch closes with the line “ It’s symbolic of his struggle against reality.” These days the sketch would be accused of transphobia.

I want to have babies, it’s every mans right to have babies.”

You can’t have babies”

” Don’t you oppress me ” -I want to be a woman

They made plenty of sexist jokes.

Religion wasn’t safe from their satire either:

” Now you listen here! He’s not the Messiah! He is just a very naughty boy.”

It is a worry when ideas that were quite rightly mocked for being ridiculous in the past have been accepted in today’s society as normal and people who question or criticise them are attacked as bigots. It is ridiculous to say that a man is a woman and that he has a right to give birth to a baby. Religion should be able to be mocked like every other idea as an idea is all religion is. Ideas don’t have feelings. People only have two biological genders and no amount of claiming that you identify as a Japanese, blond haired, 6-foot tall man will change the fact that you are a 5 foot tall, brown haired, Irish woman no matter what surgery you have or clothes you wear.