The Nasty party returns to attack Tory charity

Yesterday we wrote about the fantastic gift that Mark Dunajtschik has given Wellington, a brand new fully funded hospital.

Predictably the left-wing have attacked this gift, whilst pretending to praise this guy they use the opportunity to try to smear National. Iain Lees-Galloway takes time out from fostering closer relations with parliament’s stenographer to attack the government:

Mark Dunajtschik is a top bloke for single-handedly funding a new childrens’ hospital for Wellington. But I’m disgusted that National has created the need for him to do it. The New Zealand I know – the New Zealand I believe in – is not a country that relies on the generosity of wealthy individuals to provide necessary healthcare. This is something we should provide as a community through our taxes. Our country is losing its soul. Bill English should be ashamed of where his Government has taken us as a nation.

Why couldn’t he have just said what a fantastic guy this squarehead is and everyone should buy him a round for the rest of his life. But no, the Nasty party comes out.

The left-wing blogs are all the same. These guys don’t get that being relentlessly negative costs votes. Especially when it is actually positive news.

Iain Lees-Galloway slags off National as if it had anything to do with them, and by the sounds of it this hospital has been needed for years, including when Labour was last in power.

They’ve just announced they will ditch the tax cuts of National and spend the money on health, but nowhere was it announced that they would fund a new hospital.

They can’t help themselves, they just go nasty…and they wonder why they are sliding in the polls.

Perhaps he should stick to fostering those close relationships with parliament’s stenographers and working out how to fill his boot with a new lot of booze “borrowed” from journalists.

-Facebook