National’s transformation into Labour continues

A former Labour Party candidate for Pakuranga in 2011 and a List MP candidate in the last election has joined the National Party.

Sunny Kaushal, a prominent Indian community leader, told the Herald he decided to join National after consultation with the community.

“Joining National is not about me, it is a community decision, and for me my community matters,” he said.

“Every individual has one or the other political affiliation, I believe a person gets active in politics not for individual goals but to stand for the community, to be their strong voice on the issues that matter.”

Kaushal has been a member of the Labour Party since 2008 and had been known as “the face of Labour” within the Kiwi-Indian community.

However, he announced in May that he was resigning amidst allegations of “bullying” within the party.

Kaushal is also president of the Crime Prevention Group, a community action group formed in March following a spate of aggravated robberies against dairy stores and small businesses.

“On the most concerning to the community, particularly law, order and immigration, that I have been proactively voicing for the community, the National Government has come forward listening to the community when needed,” he said.

“It has taken prompt actions on it and shown genuine commitment to the community.”

Kaushal said he accepted National’s invitation following consultation with leaders and members of the community.

But Kaushal said he would not be seeking to stand as a candidate for National.