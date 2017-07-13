Net neutrality: what it is, why it is important you know what it is

In simple terms, Net Neutrality, once lost, could mean that certain ISPs will refuse to carry Whaleoil’s data over their networks on ideological grounds. Competitors can refuse to carry our data on commercial grounds.
