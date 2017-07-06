New Zealand Political Parties’ stance on Marijuana simplified

The MSM has written about where our political parties stand on cannabis law reform this election year but it is a multi-layered subject and needs to be simplified and broken down to make it as easy as possible for voters to see which party has views most in line with their own.

One layer of the debate is decriminalisation which means that if you get caught in possession of a small quantity of the drug instead of being arrested you will get a warning and perhaps a fine and perhaps may be forced to seek treatment. It will still be illegal to grow cannabis or to sell it but for a small amount, you won’t get a criminal record.

New Zealand political parties that support decriminalisation of cannabis are: