Be nice if Gareth Morgan could tell the truth

Gareth Morgan expects people to vote for his party.

He’s been floating ideas around that he might stand in Epsom.

Yesterday he issued a press statement that was full of what could only be described as lies…either that or he is so utterly retarded and poorly advised he never thought he would be caught out.

There has been some media speculation about The Opportunities Party’s approach to the Epsom electorate. The Party has had this matter under active consideration for some time and as support grows and more and more people apply to be candidates for us we are constantly evaluating our position. The outcome of that consideration will be finalised by the time I hold my TOP campaign rally in Epsom on August 1st. The gerrymandering of the Epsom electorate has certainly got us thinking about how under MMP, gaming the electoral system has become such a political tactic by establishment parties. They endeavour to maximise the number of party votes that either directly or indirectly are counted as theirs. National has done this for a few elections now – encouraged their Epsom voters to give their electorate votes to the far right, neoliberal ACT party in return for the undertaking by ACT to be cannon fodder for a National-led coalition. And of course in Ohariu the Nats don’t stand so that United Future’s Peter Dunne can rule there in perpetuity, while the Greens haven’t stood a candidate in Ohariu so that Labour’s candidate can have a chance. The games are all totally logical of course but do abuse the democratic rights of voters to have a full and free choice for both their electoral and list votes. Rather, the Establishment parties rely on tribalism to persuade voters to vote for what benefits the party as opposed to their principles, and we wonder why voter cynicism in our democracy is rising. People simply feel less and less empowered, their choices have been shut down, and increasingly, we see elected governments serving the interests of their constituents rather than of all New Zealanders. It’s a turn off. Centre-right voters in Epsom have to swallow a rat by supporting ACT for that seat. That must be particularly galling for centre-right liberal National voters who are expected to dump their principles for the ‘good’ of their party.

There is no gerrymandering in Epsom. There are no boundary changes, no special rules…voters in Epsom simply exercise their rights under MMP to vote for a local candidate of THEIR choice. There are no rules that says this has to be a National seat. That would be gerrymandering. To claim otherwise is as deceptive as the Labour party claiming it is a rort of the system.

It is a feature of MMP, and a solution to this has been rejected numerous times. It is the system, live with it.

His claim about National never standing a candidate in Ohariu and the same allegation against the the Greens is demonstrably false. A simple search on Wikipedia would have meant he wouldn’t have been so badly embarrassed. The Greens have always fielded a candidate, especially since the advent of MMP and National only didn’t field a candidate in 1996 and 1999, some 17 years ago. Since then National has fielded a candidate in every election in Ohariu.

Election National Green Labour United Future 1978 Hugh Templeton – Helene Ritchie – 1981 Hugh Templeton – Norman Ely – 1984 Hugh Templeton – Peter Dunne – 1987 David Lloyd – Peter Dunne – 1990 George Mathew Gary Reese Peter Dunne – 1993 (Onslow) George Mathew Phillida Bunkle Peter Dunne – 1996 – Phillida Bunkle Verna Smith Peter Dunne 1999 – Caron Zillwood Derek Best Peter Dunne 2002 Dale Stevens Gareth Bodle Gill Body-Greer Peter Dunn 2005 Katrina Shanks Roland Sapsford Charles Chauvel Peter Dunn 2008 Katrina Shanks Gareth Hughes Charles Chauvel Peter Dunne 2011 Katrina Shanks Gareth Hughes Charles Chauvel Peter Dunne 2014 Brett Hudson Tane Woodley Ginny Anderson Peter Dunne 2017 Brett Hudson Peter Dunne

So, Gareth Morgan grandstands again and gets basic, provable facts wrong.

What will he do next, dye his hair orange and slap on tanning cream?

