Is Nicky Davis the ‘Evil Six’ candidate?

Word from Clutha Southland is that the ‘Evil Six’ are supporting Gore District Councillor Nicky Davis in the upcoming selection.

Apparently Davis has been promised the ‘Evil Six’ supporter’s votes in Queenstown, and that Queenstown members are going to sacrifice their desire to have a Queenstown person as MP to ensure that Davis wins.

Delegates should ask themselves should an ‘Evil Six’ candidate be selected?

Or will it just empower the ‘Evil Six’ who think they control the National Party in Clutha-Southland and deserve to have their pawn as MP?

These same people are having meetings about how they can re-build their power-base and exert control again. It is almost as bad as the Tamaki Mafia that used to exist in Auckland until my father did God’s work and wrecked them.

And delegates should be asking Cr Davis how she intends to bring the electorate back together when she has the support of a group of people that would have been expelled from the party if Bill English hadn’t intervened to protect Glenys Dickson.

Perhaps they should ask at the selection meetings if Davis supporters Bill English releasing his phone and text records to prove the truth or otherwise of his statements that he had never spoken to either party in the former dispute.