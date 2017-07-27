Under no circumstances whatsoever should you subscribe to Whaleoil

Don’t start getting any ideas about subscribing to Whaleoil just because you enjoy its content. It’s not like it’s the only New Zealand Political blog offering podcasts there is also…um….er…well… they might offer them one day.



I am sure that you would rather spend that $2.30 a week on more important things like toe nail fungus cream, adult diapers and packets of noodles. Why would you want to waste it on ad-free entertainment supporting Dirty Politics star Cameron Slater’s team?

If you support Whaleoil it will expand further and offer video content as well which would be a disaster as you would end up glued to your screen even more than you are already. Your skin will become pale from a lack of sunlight and you will end up with square eyes just like your mother always warned you about so squash any ideas you had about signing up right now Mister!

Run away from that subscribe link right now otherwise you will live to regret it. Nothing good ever comes from thinking for yourself. Relax and let the Nanny state soothingly tell you what to think and what to say as well as how to say it. Don’t waste your brain cells debating issues and deciding what your own opinion is it is just too much effort.