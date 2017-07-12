I have no idea who Alan Barker is but all power to him, I just hope Nicky Hager doesn’t hack his emails

The Press has run a story because…shock, horror…a school hired a political activist to achieve a goal.

They say ‘political’ like it is a bad thing.

A political “activist” was instrumental in overturning a Christchurch school’s proposed post-quake merger, its former board chairman says.

Yaldhurst Model School staff and community were shocked when the Ministry of Education proposed in September 2012 that it would merge with Gilberthorpe School as part of Christchurch’s post-earthquake schools restructure.

Its former leaders have now spoken out in an open letter to the ministry, saying its recent apology for the Christchurch school shake-up process “misses the mark”.

The community was “thrust into politics and forced to seek media attention, on trial in the court of public opinion”.

While many schools used ministry funding for community consultation at the time of proposed changes, board chairman Paul Bridgman said he sought political advice.

“I just Googled political activist.”

He believed the $7000 worth of expert advice the school received from political consultant Alan Barker gave it invaluable strategies to win its campaign to stay open.

It was given tips on getting through to politicians, including organising a protest alongside a local business being visited by the Prime Minister, ambushing then-Education Minister Hekia Parata with one-on-ones with parents during a school visit, and personally handing her its 600-word submission hoping she could at least read it in the car after leaving.

“We were told she doesn’t read big documents.”