No matter what, Little’s career is over

Andrew Little is toast. It is now just a matter of time before he either stabs himself or his caucus stab him.

The latest poll is in line with leaked internal Labour polls that shows Labour on 24% and sliding to defeat. A senior Labour MP is leaking internal poll results that shows Labour on 23%.

That is why there is now talk of the demise of Andrew Little.

Labour leader Andrew Little has raised the prospect of stepping down as leader of his party in the wake of tonight’s disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has the party at its lowest level in more than 20 years. “I’d be lying to you if I said I hadn’t thought about that, in fact I’ve spoken to senior colleagues about that,” Mr Little told 1 NEWS. But Mr Little says after speaking to those colleagues his idea of stepping down wasn’t accepted and he’s been encouraged to stay on and fight as campaign leader. “In the end my colleagues said we are in this fight together,” he said. “This is all of us in the Labour Party, we are in this fight together this is what Labour is about … they said we want you in the fight.”

They simply want Andrew Little to take the hiding so that he can no longer claim to have the support of the party and they get to rinse the malign influence of the unions.

Labour’s latest poll slump comes after a fortnight in which the Greens have dominated the political agenda thanks to co-leader Metiria Turei’s controversial benefit fraud admission. Technically Labour and the Greens, with the support of New Zealand First could still form a Government on our poll numbers. But Mr Little conceeds if Labour was stuck on 24 per cent it would be difficult. For now he will be more focused simply on stemming the poll slide and assuring his supporters that Labour has time to get back in the fight. “Have faith that Labour’s plans are credible, are real. Have faith we will lift all New Zealanders,” Mr Little says.

There are three forces in politics that operate on political parties and politicians Those are gravity, inertia and momentum.

Labour is suffering from gravity. No matter what they do gravity is inexorably dragging them down. They lack momentum to get themselves out of the problem they face. The Greens and Winston Peters both have momentum, only one of them has a winning momentum. National is suffering from inertia, by which it continues in its existing state of rest and its polling is in a straight line, unless that state is changed by an external force. There is only Winston Peters with his momentum who can now affect National’s state of inertia…and then gravity will set in for them.

The Greens are sucking support off Labour and not helping the left-wing bloc. Winston Peters has momentum and is driving forward, taking votes off Labour and off National.

It is now a case of working out how low Labour can go, and it is all rather ironic since they are up against Bill English who has his own ignominious record low as a monkey on his back still.

Caucus will now be at each other’s throats. Might there be time for the ‘Mike Moore play’?

-1News