No need to rent a womb the taxpayer will pay for men to get implanted with one!

Just when you thought the whole gender bending thing couldn’t get any weirder it has been announced that in ten years time it will be possible for men to have a womb transplant in order to give birth to children. Not only will the technology be available it will be done on the tax payers dollar because apparently, men have the right to have women’s reproductive organs transplanted into their bodies.

Leading doctors have said they back NHS-funded womb transplants for biological males who identify as women, a procedure which experts say will be possible within 10 years.

It is believed that medical funding and advances will make the procedure possible within a decade, after pioneering operations at the University of Gothenburg on womb-less women have seen at least five children born as a result of a procedure similar to the one doctors are working towards. Prompted by the Swedish team’s success, activists demanded the NHS make womb transplants available to male-born transgender people, a call doctors and fertility experts told the Mail on Sunday that they back. Consultant Gynaecologist Dr. Arianna D’Angelo, of the NHS’s Wales Fertility Institute, said it was right from an “ethical point of view”. She said: “We already have fertility preservation for transgender people, to give them the possibility to have their own genetic child. “So I don’t see much of a difference between that and actually delivering their own child.” Dr. Francoise Shelfield, a clinical lecturer in obstetrics and gynaecology at University College London, who has treated infertile NHS patients for 30 years, added her support and pointed to the UK’s equality laws. “If we are saying we should have equality and we have legislation [defending the rights of transgender people], I do not see why not,” she said. Director of Liverpool University’s Health Law & Regulation Unit Amel Alghrani is pressing for talks on whether womb transplants for transgender people should be publicly funded. …the medical ethics lawyer said such a move would “revolutionise reproduction” and lead to other groups of people demanding womb implants — including homosexual and straight men who wanted to experience the ‘joys’ of carrying a child. “Homosexual couples may also wish to procreate in this fashion, while single men may opt for it to avoid surrogacy,” she said.

Let’s totally destroy the traditional family unit while we are at it. Women will no longer need men and men will no longer need women. We will become like those snails who can impregnate themselves and don’t need another snail in their life. This medical technology is breaking down the very fabric of our society. It is really sick stuff but the Cultural Marxists want to destroy the traditional family unit and they can do it by claiming that it is an equal rights issue. Men have the right to have a womb and women have the right to have a penis. Got it?

…Women’s campaigner and co-editor of the Conservative Woman Laura Perrins slammed the notion of NHS-funded womb transplants for transgender people, asserting that it “will impinge on the meaning of motherhood and womanhood”. “Most taxpayers will not think this is a good use of resources. It raises profound ethical and moral issues that will have an impact on women’s rights,” she added. -Breitbart