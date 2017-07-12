So… no more pizza deliveries then?

Give this a read, and I’ll have a chat with you afterwards.

A teenager has been arrested and charged over an attack on a pizza delivery worker.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated robbery following the violent attack on Mansoor Khan on Sunday night.

Khan had parked his car, a silver Subaru Impreza, on Kelman Rd in Kelston, and was hit over the head as he got the pizza from the boot.

The teen is due to appear in the Waitakere Youth Court next Tuesday, police said in a statement this afternoon.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid,” Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant said.

Khan, 47, remains in North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

He was knocked out and found 15 minutes later by a passerby.

The offenders escaped with pizza and just $20, leaving blood pooling on the footpath.