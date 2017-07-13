No Pizza for you!

Domino’s has started delivering pizzas again to Fordlands, after cancelling the service for safety reasons.
A Domino’s spokesman said the company had restarted deliveries to the suburb following “productive discussions” between local police and the local franchisee.
“The safety and security of our team members is of the utmost importance to Domino’s and each team member is equipped with safety training,” the spokesman said.
“Domino’s appreciates having a co-operative working relationship with the local police and thanks our local customers for their patience.”
Domino’s Koutu on Lake Rd decided against delivering to Fordlands at the start of June after one of its vehicles was stolen.
The Fordlands community was disappointed and a spokeswoman said its members would look out for delivery staff if they decided to reinstate deliveries to the area.
I think it’s the most basic way to discipline a bunch of petulant retards: take their food away.
Fordlands youth co-ordinator and events manager Tia Clarke said at the time the Fordlands Community Centre had worked hard for the past five years to bring the community together.
“We would like to apologise to Domino’s and reassure them of our support.”
Rotorua police crime prevention manager Inspector Stuart Nightingale said at the time the police did not recommend that the business stop delivering as that would instil fear in the community.
Oh, and there I thought stealing delivery vehicles, threats and violence were the problem. Turns out, it was the promise of not having any pizza delivered that “instill[s] fear in the community”.
I can but laugh. Talk about first world problems. Pizza deliveries stop to a rough area of town and heaven and earth are moved to get them to resume. Yet someone nearly collects a bullet and nothing much changes.
– Rotorua Daily Post
