No Pizza for you!

Domino’s has started delivering pizzas again to Fordlands, after cancelling the service for safety reasons.

A Domino’s spokesman said the company had restarted deliveries to the suburb following “productive discussions” between local police and the local franchisee.

“The safety and security of our team members is of the utmost importance to Domino’s and each team member is equipped with safety training,” the spokesman said.

“Domino’s appreciates having a co-operative working relationship with the local police and thanks our local customers for their patience.”

Domino’s Koutu on Lake Rd decided against delivering to Fordlands at the start of June after one of its vehicles was stolen.

The Fordlands community was disappointed and a spokeswoman said its members would look out for delivery staff if they decided to reinstate deliveries to the area.