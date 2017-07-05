Have you ever noticed how values that have always been traditional conservative values have been labelled far right by so-called Progressives?

The traditional family unit, for example, used to be a standard conservative thing but now if you think that the best possible family life for a child is to have a mother and a father who are married you are considered to have hateful intolerant views. The non-traditional family has become the new normal which may be why people who prefer a traditional family have been labelled as having far-right, extreme views.

The traditional family structure in the United States is considered a family support system involving two married individuals providing care and stability for their biological offspring. However, this two-parent, nuclear family has become less prevalent, and alternative family forms have become more common…. -wiki

The above diagram reveals the startling statistic that only 7% of families in the U.S. in 2002 were “traditional” families in the sense that the husband worked and earned a sufficient income for the wife and kids to stay home. Many families are now dual-earner families. The “other” group includes the many households that are headed by a single parent.

Even when we add the dual income with children families to the traditional families they are still in the minority. Conservative values are dying out. The traditional family is seriously endangered. Generations of children raised in child care without their mothers are going to be our future. It is a sobering thought.