Not much love for Bill or National in Rotorua, but they like their local boy

From our Rotorua correspondent

In spite of importing $90,000 worth of mud from South Korea , local critics have taken to National election hoardings with the much cheaper local mud.

Certain areas of Rotorua are definitely working class and many are on the Maori roll. So it isn’t too surprising to find near immediate defacing of National’s election signs.

But a rather curious thing has happened.

Local MP Todd McClay appears to be pristine on all the signs, whereas Bill English comes off looking a little less popular.