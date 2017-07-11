“Doctor Death” is not terminally ill but wants a doctor to kill him

The latest development involving ” Doctor Death” raises an important question. What was the real motivation behind his activism for all these years? Most people assume that doctor-assisted suicide is about giving a terminally ill patient the option of leaving their pain and suffering behind sooner rather than later. Doctor Death, however, has raised the issue of killing himself to avoid becoming a burden on others. This is a completely different debate and a slippery slope that even many pro-euthanasia supporters would be loathe to go down.
A reader sent me a link to the article and commented…
“Seems to me the blinkers are off and this is next step – not being a “burden” to your family…. especially with ACT setting themselves up as the party that actively promotes envy of the baby boomers.”
A retired British GP who accompanied several people to euthanasia clinics in Switzerland is now planning his own death.
Michael Irwin, 86, believes he is now living ‘on borrowed time’ and says he doesn’t want to be a family burden or end up in a nursing home.
The former Medical Director of the UN, who lives in Surrey, wants another British doctor to administer a combinations of sedatives and pain medication so he enters a coma, which would hasten his death.
Mr Irwin told the Sunday Times that he didn’t want to ‘overstay his welcome’.
This idea that once you reach a certain age you are no longer welcome to exist in our society is morally repugnant. It reminds me of an old T.V Show called Logan’s Run where people were euthanised at age 30 and considered selfish if they wanted to continue living.
He said: ‘At 86 I am living on borrowed time as so many men, born like myself in the UK in 1931, are now dead. I am now existing beyond my sell-by date.
‘I would not want to wait to the bitter end with suffering becoming more and more unbearable. I am not sad about dying. I have had a wonderful life.
‘I certainly do not want my relatives and friends to remember me as an increasingly decrepit person.’
Mr Irwin has no terminal condition, but has difficulty walking, progressive kidney failure and raised blood pressure.
As he is neither terminal nor bedridden he is quite capable of killing himself by committing suicide. Why does he want to make another doctor take his life?
…Mr Irwin’s advocacy has coincided with an increased support in the UK for euthanasia.
A recent YouGov poll of nearly 1,650 people found that 68 per cent agreed that doctors should be allowed to give terminally ill patients enough pain medication to hasten their death.
In England, Wales and Northern Ireland however assisted suicide remains a crime. Those convicted could face up to 14 years in prison.
