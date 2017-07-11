“Doctor Death” is not terminally ill but wants a doctor to kill him

A retired British GP who accompanied several people to euthanasia clinics in Switzerland is now planning his own death.

Michael Irwin, 86, believes he is now living ‘on borrowed time’ and says he doesn’t want to be a family burden or end up in a nursing home.

The former Medical Director of the UN, who lives in Surrey, wants another British doctor to administer a combinations of sedatives and pain medication so he enters a coma, which would hasten his death.

Mr Irwin told the Sunday Times that he didn’t want to ‘overstay his welcome’.