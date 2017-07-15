A note from National about “the three-legged circus”

On the New Zealand National Party facebook page Campaign Chair Steven Joyce wrote about what he calls the three-legged circus.

And right on cue, the Greens and New Zealand First started arguing with each other and calling each other names in a display that showed just how dysfunctional their relationship is.

Andrew Little from the New Zealand Labour Party said this week he’d like to be able to govern with both the Greens and Winston Peters after September’s election.

Andrew Little’s three-legged centre-left political stool is already looking very unstable. And they’re supposed to be looking like an alternative government for the country!

Government is a serious business and political parties in government have to be able to work together. The fact that they’re not even under pressure and they’re letting these cracks appear shows that it’s an inherently unstable arrangement.

It is obvious from the comments by the Greens that they aren’t going to get on with NZ First, and yet with Labour they’re proposing some sort of three-way coalition and I think the NZ public will be quite reasonably worried about that.

The public want to know that politicians can run themselves and organise themselves to run the country. Frankly these three parties are showing this week that that’s far from their minds – yet we’re just over 10 weeks out from a very important election for New Zealand.

It’s critical we return another strong reliable National-led Government that has a track record of delivering for New Zealanders, and a clear plan to keep doing so. That’s why we need you to give your Party Vote to National, because we can’t afford a mess like the Greens, Labour and New Zealand First are trying to force on New Zealand…

-National FB page