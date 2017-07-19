Which NZ charity is going to benefit the most from TOP’s campaign strategy?

TOP decided to do things differently and launched a unique way to advertise their party and to also gain prospective voters e-mails. In exchange for a person’s e-mail address, they offered a $3 donation towards the charity of the person’s choice. Four charities were offered, Women’s Refuge, KidsCan, Lifeline and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand. A maximum of one million dollars is available to be donated up until election day.

The Opportunities Party leader Gareth Morgan is donating $1 million to charity to make a point about how difficult it is for smaller political parties to make a splash in New Zealand. The multi-millionaire, who launched the political party last year, is using the $41,000 of taxpayer’s money that his party has been allocated for broadcasting time and topping it up to $1m, which four charities will receive a share of depending on how many votes they get. “Instead of wasting all that money on yelling at you we thought it would be better to give you a chance to show you care, think about what worries you most and vote for a charity that helps pick up the pieces,” Morgan said. -Stuff

A reader contacted Whaleoil to ask how much money had been put aside for donations so far and which charities the prospective TOP voters had selected. The reader thought that the result would tell us a little about what is important to the average TOP voter.

I put on my reporter’s hat and contacted TOP’s Press secretary to find out how the promotion is going so far.

The charity currently in the lead is Women’s Refuge. Conservation Volunteers is in second place followed closely by the other two. This may indicate that possible TOP voters are most concerned about domestic abuse and the environment. While looking into this story I went through the process myself and selected Lifeline as the price of access to my personal e-mail.

I then asked the million dollar question. How much money has been allocated so far of the possible one million dollars? The answer was around twenty thousand dollars. As one vote equals $3 and there is one vote per person, TOP has gained approx 6666 e-mail addresses so far. If by election day the full million is allocated they will have gained approximately 333333 e-mail addresses. Whether that reflects a good return or not for election spending I don’t know but at least some worthwhile charities will benefit from the campaign.