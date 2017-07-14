NZ Human Rights Commission support made up Gender Pronouns

If Uncle Albert thought he was an alien we would treat him with compassion but we would not feed his delusion by calling him Mork. The New Zealand Human Rights Commission has posted a video on their facebook page that promotes supporting people’s mental delusions gender identity. It seems that reinforcing a person’s mental illness by pretending that they are what they aren’t is now a human right.

🏳️‍🌈 “My pronouns are they/them/theirs, and that’s a non-negotiable…they’re so important because they are the smallest and easiest way that you can acknowledge somebody’s identity.” -NZ Human Rights FB page

I identify as an attack helicopter. Please call me Ms Helicopter. If you don’t you are infringing on my human rights and are just plain mean because my delusion is a human right and you are not allowed to upset me by bringing verifiable biological reality into it. (sarcasm)

With a straight face, one of the people in the video that was posted on the New Zealand Human Rights Facebook page said that “misgendering a person is an act of violence.” YES SERIOUSLY. By correctly calling a woman “she” that is an act of violence simply because “she” has decided that reality doesn’t apply to her and so neither should it apply to you.

‘Gender neutral pronouns” are incorrect both language-wise and reality wise. The New Zealand Human Rights Commission are wrong to support the belief that it is an act of violence and a human rights violation to correctly refer to a person’s biological gender.