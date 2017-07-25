Offensive advertising that works

“The world needs more rude men” is one of Cam’s many memorable sayings. That must be why Black Rifle Coffee’s “offensive” advertisement for coffee makes me want to buy their coffee. It is so refreshing and much more enjoyable than a virtue signalling ad telling me how buying their coffee is good for the planet and organic or how wonderful they are for hiring “diverse” staff ( gagging noise)

Interestingly Starbucks who have made a selling point out of their diversity, in reality, is not that diverse at all. Non-diverse staff ( white people) make up 60% of their lowly paid staff and 84% of their highly paid staff so those pesky white people non-diverse staff are still the majority.

The only coffee I drink at the moment is Mocconna and I only tried the brand because of their advertising. They said their coffee has more Mmmmmmm and I agree it does. I challenge you now to watch this offensive coffee ad for Black Rifle coffee. I like it because it has a manly ex-military man and because it is funny. I am not offended at all by the funny bit with the beautiful women. Real men love women and like looking at them in their underwear. I am a real woman and I like looking at good looking men in their underwear so sue me. We are supposed to be attracted to the opposite sex.

Our most popular product for Whaleoil Swag is offensive ( I hope) as we based our design on a leather biker patch.

