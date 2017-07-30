Oh look, Willy Jackson. Wonder what’s going on with him?

Willie appeared on TV, and this was what he came to talk about:

Labour’s Maori Campaign Director Willie Jackson….

To save Willie’s mana, what there is left of it, they’ve had to give him a fictitious spot in the party hierarchy. Maori Campaign Director indeed. That stands for “unemployed” come September 24.

….says he has spoken to “two or three” Green Party candidates, about cooperating in the Maori seats, in order to beat the Maori Party/Mana Party. But Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei has already tweeted telling The Nation “That is not the case. The leadership discussed this last year and agreed not to.” Jackson says Labour’s internal polling shows Labour can win all seven Maori seats. He says the gap between their candidate Tamati Coffey and Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell in Waiariki is as little as one percentage point. Jackson says his priority is getting the Maori electorate MPs re-elected, over his own campaign to get in to Parliament.

Tamati Coffey within one percentage point of Te Ururoa Flavell? Willie is definitely in full campaign mode. Here are some other pearls from the Interview.

Lisa Owen: Your job is to get Maori MPs elected, but, actually, you’re number 21 on the party list, so it’s actually in your best interests that not all of them do get elected. So how does that keep you honest? Willie Jackson: No, no, well, my absolute priority is to get them elected. If I get in, well, then that’s fine. I don’t know what your last poll said. Did I get in on the last poll? I’m not sure. So you’re not the priority? You’d take one for the team? No, no, I’m not the priority. Absolutely, because I want to see a strong Maori presence – a Maori Labour Party presence – in those seats. And, look, I think I think I should get in, because the polls might say one thing, but we’ve got eight weeks to go, and I’m sure we’re going to get 32%, 33%, 35%. Because at the moment, you’d be hanging on a ledge at number 21 on the list. But that’s okay. I’ve been in Parliament before. If I don’t get in, such is life. You know?

Willie, you won’t get in. You should have stood for one of the Maori seats. Apparently, they will all go to Labour this year. Which will be brilliant, because then Andrew Little will also no longer be in parliament.

LO: So if you’re polling and you’re thinking that you’re going to win them all, what are your polls telling you about Waiariki, then? WJ: It’s telling us that we’re… Well, there’s a couple of polls out, but- Come on. What are they telling you? Well, you know, I’ve got a couple of other programmes I’m going on, so we’re going to talk about- You brought it up. You brought it up. You opened Pandora’s Box here. It’s very close. Look, I think we’re within- So, what? 1%? 2%? 5%? Between 1% and 6%, I think. It’s within that. 6% is a lot. 1% not so much. Which end of the scale are you on? There’s a couple of polls out. Couple of polls out. One’s talking about 1%. Another poll that Farrar’s done – Kiwiblog – I think is about 5% or 6%. But the 1% poll, is that your own polling? Yeah. There’s a lot of legitimacy in our own polling; just ask Paddy Gower that. Hang on, Mr Jackson. The 1%, is that in your internal polling? You think there’s only 1% in Waiariki? I’ve got to have a look at that. I’m not quite sure. I’m not quite sure, but it’s pretty close, but you- Well, so- Hang on. You don’t want to be rubbishing internal polls. Youse jump on them as soon as we go down. I’m not; I’m asking you if your poll is the 1% poll. We- Hang on. So, basically, then you are predicting the end of the Maori Party. I think it could be very close to the end for the Maori Party if Te Ururoa doesn’t win Waiariki. You know, that’d be sad for a lot of people if that happens, but that’s the game we’re in, you know? This is the game we’re in. We’re in to sort of knock each other out. Nothing personal….

Tamati Coffey winning in Waiariki would actually be great for a number of reasons. One, the National party would no longer have an easy conduit to sell our birthright down the river in the guise of policy concessions for the Maori Party. At the same time, Coffey getting an electorate seat puts more pressure on the Labour list, meaning that Andrew Little won’t make it back into parliament.

Just for once, I wish Willie is right, and I want Coffey to win!

But no. Sadly, these are just part of Jackson’s fantasy life. Or, if we want to be blunt, he could be described as a lying sack of shit.

– The Nation, transcript by able.co.nz